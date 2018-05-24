Trump: America Has "Worst Immigration Laws in Entire World"

Image Credits: Wiki.

President Donald Trump decried the “horrible” U.S. immigration laws, including the visa lottery and border security, in an interview that aired on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning.

Speaking Wednesday to co-host Brian Kilmeade, Trump lambasted Democrats for their positions on immigration issues. He repeated his line of attack against House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) after she criticized his comment that MS-13 gang members are “animals.”

“We are doing, from the standpoint of law enforcement, a great job. The Democrats are sticking up for MS-13. You heard Nancy Pelosi the other day trying to find all sorts of reasons why they should be able to stay,” Trump said backstage at an event focused on MS-13 in Bethpage, N.Y. “These are stone-cold killers.”

