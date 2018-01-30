Trump: Americans Are Dreamers, Too

Image Credits: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty.

During his State of the Union address, President Trump pointed out that Dreamers aren’t just limited to illegal alien minors:

My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans, to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American dream. Because Americans are dreamers, too.

Not to be misunderstood, the president then brought up Homeland Security Special Agent Celestino Martinez, who Trump congratulated for arresting nearly 400 illegal alien gang members in Long Island, including over 220 MS-13 members.

