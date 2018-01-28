Trump: Amnesty Offer Intended to Expose Democratic Cynicism

Image Credits: Mark Wilson / Getty.

President Donald Trump carefully distanced himself from his unpopular amnesty proposal late Saturday night, saying that it is intended to show the GOP’s sincerity and the Democrats’ cynicism and obstructionism.

The giveaway amnesty deal was instantly and universally slammed by the Democrats’ ethnic and progressive activists, although Democratic leaders were careful to pocket the uncapped amnesty offer while demanding yet more concessions. The proposal emerged as Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer told the New York Times that he had agreed to fund wall construction in a face-to-face meeting with Trump while privately believing he could not deliver on the deal.

Trump’s pro-American voters were hostile to the amnesty offer, which opens the door to a massive, unregulated, unending amnesty of far more than 1.8 million illegals.

