Trump and South Korea's Moon pledge more pressure on North Korea

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images.

President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae In on Friday pledged to continue a regime of diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea, and Trump gave “conceptual approval” to a multi-billion dollar military equipment sale to South Korea.

“The two leaders agreed to strengthen our alliance through defense cooperation and to strengthen South Korea’s defense capabilities,” according to the White House.

The phone call came a day after the U.S. and South Korea concluded annual joint military exercises in the region by flying two B-1B supersonic bombers and a bevy of fighter jets over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against Pyongyang.

Syrian army gains in Islamic State's last central Syria bastion

Putin Warns N. Korea Situation On Verge of 'Large-Scale Conflict'

