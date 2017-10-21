Trump Announces Defeat Of ISIS In Raqqa: 'Critical Breakthrough'

Image Credits: US Army / Wiki.

President Trump announced Saturday that U.S.-backed forces had liberated “the entire” city of Raqqa in northern Syria, hailing it as “a critical breakthrough” in the international campaign to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

“I am pleased to announce that the Syrian Democratic Forces, our partners in the fight against ISIS in Syria, have successfully recaptured Raqqah – the terrorist group’s self-proclaimed capital city. Together, our forces have liberated the entire city from ISIS control,” Trump said in a statement.

“The defeat of ISIS in Raqqah represents a critical breakthrough in our worldwide campaign to defeat ISIS and its wicked ideology. With the liberation of ISIS’s capital and the vast majority of its territory, the end of the ISIS caliphate is in sight,” he added.

