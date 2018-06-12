Trump announces halt to war games with S. Korea, denies making concessions to Kim

President Trump on Tuesday announced joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises or “war games” will stop during negotiations with North Korea, even as he denied he made any concessions in his summit with Kim Jong Un.

Trump also said during a one-hour-plus news conference after his summit with the North Korean leader that Pyongyang agreed to destroy a “major” missile testing site after he and Kim signed a joint statement to make a broad commitment for the United States to provide the reclusive country “security guarantees” in exchange for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Trump appeared at times to get frustrated at reporters’ repeated questions on how he can trust Kim in light of his country’s violations of past agreements and the regime’s brutality.

