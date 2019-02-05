Trump Approval Rating Higher Than Obama At Same Point of Presidency

President Trump actually has a higher approval rating in an establishment poll than his predecessor, Barack Obama, did at the same point of his presidency.

According to Rasmussen:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Tuesday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapprove.

In comparison, President Obama had a 46% approval rating on Feb. 5, 2011, with 53% disapproving:

Additionally, a Gallup poll taken from January 31-February 6, 2011 reveals Obama had a a 47% approval rating. Forty-five percent of Americans disapproved, while 8% offered no opinion.

A presidential approval index taken on Feb. 4, 2011, reveals that Obama had a -16 spread, with 24% strongly approving of his performance at the time and 40% strongly disapproving:

On Feb. 5, 2011, the former president’s spread decreased to -17, with 23% strongly approving and 40% strongly disproving.

Again, in comparison, President Trump had a -10 spread on Feb. 4, 2019, which improved to -6 on Tuesday, with 36% strongly approving and 42% strongly disapproving.

