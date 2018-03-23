Trump Approved Omnibus Gives Planned Parenthood $500 Million

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans broke their promise to conservative voters by giving Planned Parenthood approximately $500 million in taxpayer funding in the omnibus spending bill that Trump signed into law on Friday.

Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders promised their voters for years that they would defund Planned Parenthood if given the chance to govern.

Now, with Republican majorities in the House and Senate and a Republican in the White House, the nation’s number one killer of unborn children will continue receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funding.

Planned Parenthood receives $500 million in taxpayer funding every year through Medicaid and Title X grants for family planning.

The spending bill breaks Trump’s campaign promise to his voters but it does fulfill a promise that his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, made on the campaign trail in 2016.

Clinton promised to continue funding Planned Parenthood’s funding if elected president, while Trump assured his voters that he would defund the abortion giant if he won.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he voted against the spending bill in part because it provided taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood.

“It continues to fund Planned Parenthood, a corrupt organization whose horrifying abortion practices should preclude it from receiving taxpayer dollars,” Cruz said.

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also voted against the omnibus bill, citing the legislation’s Planned Parenthood funding.