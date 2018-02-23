Trump: Armed Teacher Would have ‘shot the hell’ Out of Gunman

Image Credits: Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images.

President Trump on Friday defended his proposal to arm school officials who have had firearms training, saying that a teacher would have “shot the hell out of” the gunman who killed 17 people at a Florida high school last week.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the premier annual gathering of grass-roots conservatives, Trump vented anger at Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, the armed officer who resigned after reports that he waited outside the school as the shooting took place.

“He didn’t turn out to be too good, I will tell you that,” Trump said. “He turned out to not be good.”

Read more


Related Articles

Obama Library's Public Cost Estimated at $175M: Report

Obama Library’s Public Cost Estimated at $175M: Report

U.S. News
Comments
'Free Speech' Suit Aims To End Twitter's Political Censorship

‘Free Speech’ Suit Aims To End Twitter’s Political Censorship

U.S. News
Comments

Parkland survivor’s father: CNN wanted families ‘willing to espouse a certain narrative’

U.S. News
Comments

CNN releases emails to push back on claim about ‘scripted’ town hall question

U.S. News
Comments

“Shocked And Outraged”: Four Broward Deputies Waited Outside School As Children Were Massacred

U.S. News
Comments

Comments