Trump: Armed Teacher Would have ‘shot the hell’ Out of Gunman

President Trump on Friday defended his proposal to arm school officials who have had firearms training, saying that a teacher would have “shot the hell out of” the gunman who killed 17 people at a Florida high school last week.

President Trump on if teachers were armed: "A teacher would have shot the hell out of him before he knew what happened." pic.twitter.com/a9t3wAXARk — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 23, 2018

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the premier annual gathering of grass-roots conservatives, Trump vented anger at Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, the armed officer who resigned after reports that he waited outside the school as the shooting took place.

“He didn’t turn out to be too good, I will tell you that,” Trump said. “He turned out to not be good.”

