Trump arrives in 'hot spot' Britain, questioning May's Brexit plan

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in “hot spot” Britain on Thursday after casting doubt on Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans for leaving the European Union and with protests planned across the country where he says the people like him a lot.

After a NATO summit where he provoked a crisis session to force allies to raise their defense spending, Trump landed in Britain having described the closest U.S. ally in Europe as being in turmoil over Brexit.

May hopes Trump, who arrived at Stansted airport from Brussels, will help accelerate a future free trade deal, though his public comments on Brexit have cast a shadow over the visit.

