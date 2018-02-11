Trump: Article on CIA selling 'dirt' shows the need to 'drain the swamp'

The CIA has angrily hit back at reports that a mystery Russian was paid $100,000 after claiming he had dirt on President Trump as well as stolen cyberweapons.

The New York Times has claimed on Friday that the Russian took the money but failed to turn over the stolen material or the dirt on Trump.

The outlet said that the CIA began meeting with the unidentified spy early last year after he claimed to have cyberweapons stolen from the National Security Agency. The man also told American officials that he had images of Trump hanging out with hookers in Moscow in 2013.

In a move out of sync with agency protocol, the CIA has publicly denied that report as well one which appeared in The Intercept, a site which focuses on national security issues.

‘The fictional story that CIA was bilked out of $100,000 is patently false,’ the Central Intelligence Agency said in a statement sent to AFP.

‘The people swindled here were James Risen and Matt Rosenberg,” the CIA said, referring to the two authors of the stories.

President Trump wasted no time in reacting to the Times report.

According to the @nytimes, a Russian sold phony secrets on “Trump” to the U.S. Asking price was $10 million, brought down to $1 million to be paid over time. I hope people are now seeing & understanding what is going on here. It is all now starting to come out – DRAIN THE SWAMP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

“My view is that not only has Trump been vindicated in the last several weeks about the mishandling of the Dossier and the lies about the Clinton/DNC Dossier, it shows that he’s been victimized. He’s been victimized by the Obama Administration who were using all sorts of……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

….agencies, not just the FBI & DOJ, now the State Department to dig up dirt on him in the days leading up to the Election. Comey had conversations with Donald Trump, which I don’t believe were accurate…he leaked information (corrupt).” Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch on @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

