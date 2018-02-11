Trump: Article on CIA selling 'dirt' shows the need to 'drain the swamp'

The CIA has angrily hit back at reports that a mystery Russian was paid $100,000 after claiming he had dirt on President Trump as well as stolen cyberweapons. 

The New York Times has claimed on Friday that the Russian took the money but failed to turn over the stolen material or the dirt on Trump.

The outlet said that the CIA began meeting with the unidentified spy early last year after he claimed to have cyberweapons stolen from the National Security Agency. The man also told American officials that he had images of Trump hanging out with hookers in Moscow in 2013.

In a move out of sync with agency protocol, the CIA has publicly denied that report as well one which appeared in The Intercept, a site which focuses on national security issues.

‘The fictional story that CIA was bilked out of $100,000 is patently false,’ the Central Intelligence Agency said in a statement sent to AFP.

‘The people swindled here were James Risen and Matt Rosenberg,” the CIA said, referring to the two authors of the stories.

President Trump wasted no time in reacting to the Times report.

