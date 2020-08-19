Trump Asked If He Supports 'Conspiracy Theory' That He's 'Saving World From Satanic Pedophiles'

President Trump signaled his support of fighting the Satanic New World Order and the pedophiles that run it when asked by a reporter if he supported the Q Anon movement.

During a White House press briefing Wednesday, a reporter asked Trump if he subscribes to the Q Anon movement’s “belief that you are secretly saving the world from this Satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Does that sound like something you are behind?”

“I haven’t heard that, but is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?” Trump replied. “If I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it, I’m willing to put myself out there.”

“And we are actually. We’re saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country, and when this country is gone, the rest of the world would follow.”

The mainstream media and Big Tech have been ramping up their attacks on the Q Anon movement in recent weeks.

Just today, one of the first questions asked to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was whether President Trump ever talked about Q Anon in private.

“No, I never heard of that,” McEnany said. “There’s a lot of media focus on that, but I’ve certainly never heard that from the President.”

QAnon was brought up again… pic.twitter.com/j5yZolrlWv — M3thods (@M2Madness) August 19, 2020

Facebook also announced today that they have removed thousands of Q Anon groups and pages across its and Instagram’s platform.

“Facebook on Wednesday banned about 900 pages and groups and 1,500 ads tied to the pro-Trump conspiracy theory QAnon, part of a sweeping action that also restricted the reach of over 10,000 Instagram pages and almost 2,000 Facebook groups pushing the baseless conspiracy theory that has spawned real-world violence,” NBC reported.

