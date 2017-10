President Donald Trump wants to know who paid for the dossier compiled by a former British spy that rocked Trump’s presidential campaign with charges that he frollicked with prostitutes in Moscow.

Trump’s query, in a Thursday morning tweet, came a day after two of the founders of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the dossier, refused to testify before a congressional committee investigating charges that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign to defeat Hillary Clinton.

Read more