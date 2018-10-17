Trump Asks Turkey for Evidence of Missing Saudi Journalist "If it Exists"

Image Credits: JCS / Wikimedia Commons.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States has asked Turkey for any audio or video evidence it may have related to the disappearance of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi but was not sure whether any such evidence exists.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, denied he was trying to give cover to Saudi leaders over Khashoggi’s disappearance, a day after he cautioned against assuming Saudi leaders were guilty in the case until proven innocent.

“I just want to find out what’s happening,” he said. “I’m not giving cover at all.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza in Response to Rocket Fire

Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza in Response to Rocket Fire

World News
Comments
Middle East Braces For Apocalyptic Conflict Between Israel And Hamas As Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman Declares “War Is Inevitable”

Middle East Braces For Apocalyptic Conflict Between Israel And Hamas As Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman Declares “War Is Inevitable”

World News
Comments

FBI Raids Puerto Rico Offices after Trump Hints at Corruption

World News
Comments

Trump threatens to cut aid from Honduras as new migrant caravan nears US

World News
Comments

Brazilian left divided as far-right candidate cruises toward presidency

World News
Comments

Comments