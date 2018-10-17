Trump Asks Turkey for Evidence of Missing Saudi Journalist "If it Exists"

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States has asked Turkey for any audio or video evidence it may have related to the disappearance of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi but was not sure whether any such evidence exists.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, denied he was trying to give cover to Saudi leaders over Khashoggi’s disappearance, a day after he cautioned against assuming Saudi leaders were guilty in the case until proven innocent.

“I just want to find out what’s happening,” he said. “I’m not giving cover at all.”

Read more