Trump Asks Why 'Podesta Brother' Hasn't Been 'Charged and Arrested'

Image Credits: Wiki.

Tony Podesta, the older brother of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and co-founder of the onetime lobbying powerhouse the Podesta Group, was thrust back into the political spotlight after President Donald Trump pointedly questioned why he had not been “charged and arrested.”

Trump focused on Podesta in one of a series of tweets Sunday attacking Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

In October, reports emerged that Mueller was investigating the Podesta Group over its lobbying work on behalf of a nonprofit group called the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine (ECMU). According to the special counsel’s indictment of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates, the Brussels-based ECMU functioned as a “mouthpiece” for Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine’s pro-Russian president between 2010 and 2014.

