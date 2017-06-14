As Dem drama queens & broadway actors celebrate a ritual assassination of Trump masked as a modern interpretation of the assassination of Julius Caesar in the Roman Senate, a REAL modern assassination is playing out in the US Senate.

Act 2 took place today with AG Sessions testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

How fitting that it would take place where our liberties were assassinated — Senate Intelligence Committee — where each one of these Senators has taken turns stabbing the Bill of Rights, to shred every last vestige of it in service of the now politicized surveillance state.


