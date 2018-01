Donald Trump vowed to ‘fight for’ Britain today as he and Theresa May put on a gushing show of unity in a bid to kill concerns about the state of the Special Relationship.

The US president stressed the warmth of ties as he met the Prime Minister for talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying they ‘respect each other a lot’ and were on the ‘same wavelength’.

As Mrs May nodded in agreement, Mr Trump said he wanted to correct ‘false rumours’ that they did not get on.

