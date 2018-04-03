Trump attacks CNN president: ‘Little Jeff Zucker’ isn’t having much fun

President Trump attacked CNN president Jeff Zucker Tuesday morning on Twitter, mocking the media executive in an early-morning tweet claiming Zucker’s job is in “jeopardy.”

In the tweet, Trump attacked “low-ratings CNN” and insinuated that the news network will not hire a journalist unless they are “totally anti-Trump.”

“Check out the fact that you can’t get a job at ratings challenged @CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump? Little Jeff Zuker, whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately. They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting!” the president tweeted.

Trump frequently lashes out at CNN over the network’s coverage of his administration, which he claims is biased against him and riddled with falsehoods.

