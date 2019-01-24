Trump Attacks 'Fake News' Over North Korea Summit

President Trump has vowed that another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is imminent, and said that the ‘fake news media’ has deliberately attempted to play down the success of diplomatic improvements between the two leaders.

In tweets fired off this morning, Trump attacked the media for not acknowledging progress made in talks with North Korea.

“The Fake News Media loves saying ‘so little happened at my first summit with Kim Jong Un.’ Wrong!”Trump wrote, adding that the first summit between Trump and Kim staved off a “major war”:

The Fake News Media loves saying “so little happened at my first summit with Kim Jong Un.” Wrong! After 40 years of doing nothing with North Korea but being taken to the cleaners, & with a major war ready to start, in a short 15 months, relationships built, hostages & remains…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

…back home where they belong, no more Rockets or M’s being fired over Japan or anywhere else and, most importantly, no Nuclear Testing. This is more than has ever been accomplished with North Korea, and the Fake News knows it. I expect another good meeting soon, much potential! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

“I expect another good meeting soon, much potential!” The President signed off.

It was announced last week by the White House that Trump would hold a second summit with Kim sometime towards the end of February, with the location not yet being confirmed.

The media has accused Trump of being soft on North Korea after a report claimed Monday that the state still has dozens of undeclared missile launch sites, and that the meeting between Trump and Kim did nothing to put a de-nuclearization plan into motion.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared to dismiss the report.

“Let me start by saying the American people should rest assured that that the United States understands deeply what’s taking place in North Korea. Sometimes things pop in press reports and folks act like it’s news,” Pompeo said.

“The American people should understand that the United States intelligence community and our security apparatus knows full well what activities are taking place and frankly which ones aren’t.”he added.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Kim Jong Un released a statement Thursday saying he ‘believes in President Trump’.

“Kim Jong Un said that we will believe in President Trump’s positive way of thinking, wait with patience and in good faith and, together with the U.S., advance step by step toward the goal to be reached by the two countries,” North Korean state media quotes the leader as saying.

The statement added that Kim was ‘hugely satisfied’ after receiving a positive letter from Trump with a briefing regarding negotiations with a North Korean delegation that visited Washington last week.