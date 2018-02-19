Trump Attacks Oprah: "I Hope She Runs So She Can Be Exposed Like All The Others"

President Trump capped off an active weekend on Twitter by taking a shot at Oprah Winfrey – who he hopes runs for office “so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Trump said that the media icon looked “very insecure” while interviewing a panel of Michigan voters on CBS’s “60 minutes,” asking questions which the President claims were “biased and slanted.”

Winfrey, made her debut as a “60 minutes” correspondent last September, stoked rumors of a run for the White House during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. de Mille award at the 2018 Golden Globes in front of 19 million people (a six-year viewership low).

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up!” Winfrey said. “So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon.”

Following the speech, the internet lit up as rumors of a possible Winfrey 2020 run began trending heavily on social media.

Prior to her Golden Globes speech, Winfrey told InStyle magazine. “It’s not something that interests me,” Winfrey said. “I don’t have the DNA for it.”

However after the speech however, Stedman Graham – Winfrey’s partner of three decades, added fuel to the fire – telling the Los Angeles Times “It’s up to the people,” adding “She would absolutely do it.

Shortly thereafter, liberal Oprahites chimed in over the notion of President Winfrey:

If Oprah does run, conservatives already have a catchy bumper sticker lined up – as an Arizona man has filed for the trademark “NOprah” because, as he says, enough already with celebs in the Oval office.

Of course, Winfrey’s long-standing friendship with Hollywood sexual predator Harvey Weinstein may also affect her chances:

Watch the “biased and slanted” interview below:


