Trump Attacks Reports of Private G20 Conversation with Putin

President Trump blasted news reports of his private second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany on Tuesday, calling the stories “fake news.”

On Tuesday it was reported that Trump and Putin had a long conversation at a dinner for G-20 leaders and their spouses, with only a Russian translator present. The meeting, although in a public setting, was not initially reported by news outlets or disclosed.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump addressed the reports, calling them “sick” and saying that all G-20 leaders and spouses were invited to the dinner.

“Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is ‘sick,'” Trump said. “All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew!”

