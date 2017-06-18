Trump Attorney: The President Is NOT Under Investigation

An attorney for President Trump was adamant on Sunday that the president is not under investigation, despite the president’s tweets this week referring to one as a “witch hunt.”

“Let me be clear here,” said Jay Sekulow, a member of the president’s legal team, on NBC’s “Meet The Press.” “The president is not and has not been under investigation for obstruction.”

New on #MTP: Trump lawyer says President is not under investigation, despite tweets. Read more here: https://t.co/MeuCXHs8gZ pic.twitter.com/kWkd0QrrI5 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 18, 2017

On Friday morning, President Trump sent a tweet that seemed to confirm that he was under scrutiny, writing, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”

But Sekulow claimed the president wasn’t referring to an actual investigation in the message, but instead a news report about one.

