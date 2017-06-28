Trump Attorney: ‘Why Don’t We Have a Special Counsel Reviewing…President Obama?’

Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, was back at Fox News Wednesday to rail against what he calls “the so-called Russian probe.”

Appearing on America’s Newsroom, the attorney pointed the finger at Trump’s predecessor, former President Barack Obama, and questioned why his administration’s actions with regard to Russian election interference aren’t being scrutinized more thoroughly.

“Why do we have a special counsel dealing with the Russia hacking when they had that evidence and did nothing?” Sekulow said. “Why don’t we have a special counsel reviewing why President Obama did nothing after he assured the American people — he gets intelligence briefings but assures the American people that Russia did not interfere with the election.”

