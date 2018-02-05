Trump Attorneys Approve Second Special Counsel To Probe FBI & DOJ

The war between the White House and the FBI/DOJ complex may be turning nuclear.

While speaking to reported aboard Air Force 1, Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said that President Trump’s attorneys have already approved the idea of appointing a second special counsel to investigate the FBI and Justice Department’s actions during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to White House pool reports.

The excerpt from the pool in question:

*FISA warrant should it be released? and what about a second special counsel?*

**

Presidents attorneys have addressed this and said yes to a second special counsel.

FISA: That document along with any other that the House Intelligence Committee chooses to vote out of its committee through its process and all the House procedures, we would entertain like anything else.

As Axios adds, Shah also said that the White House will approach further memos, including the one created by Democrats, in the same way they handled the memo authored by Devin Nunes:

“Which is to allow for a legal review, national security review led by the White House Counsel’s Office, and then within five days the president will make a decision about declassifying it,” said Shah.

And another highlight from the gaggle summarized by Axios:

Trump’s tweet calling Rep. Adam Schiff a leaker: “We don’t really see any reason why anybody else would leak his information other than partisan political stunts by Adam Schiff and other members of the minority.”