Trump Attorney's Office Raided by FBI

Image Credits: Mark Wilson / Getty.

Both the office and home of Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump’s longtime attorney, was raided Monday, according to reports.

The New York Times first reported that FBI agents seized several documents including some related to the $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

“Today the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” Stephen Ryan, Cohen’s lawyer, told the Times. “I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.”

“The decision by the US Attorney’s Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary,” Ryan continued.

“It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney-client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath.”

Agents also collected emails, tax documents, and business records.

Speaking to CNBC on the matter, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House has no comment on the raid.


