Trump B-day Surprise? Inspector General Report Release Set for June 14

Two days after he’s scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a historic summit in Singapore, President Donald Trump will celebrate his 72nd birthday, during which he may receive some vindication in the form of the long-awaited Inspector General’s report.

On Thursday, Inspector General Michael Horowitz informed the Judiciary Committee his office is planning to release its report – investigating the FBI’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s private use of an email server, as well as the Special Counsel’s probe into Trump-Russian collusion – on June 14 ahead of his testimony on the 18th.

“[P]rior to the June 18 hearing, the OIG intends to release our report publicly and to provide the report’s classified appendix to our oversight committees,” Horowitz wrote.

“We will release the report as soon as we complete the OIG’s ordinary processes for the review and classification of such reports… Most of this process is now complete and we anticipate releasing the report on June 14, 2018.”

Appearing with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, The Washington Examiner’s Byron York outlined what the 400+ page report is expected to cover:

You can expect a lot of discussion about that Loretta Lynch-Bill Clinton meeting on the tarmac in Arizona. The Inspector General has looked into that a lot. Expect a lot of discussion on James Comey’s decision to draft an exoneration memo… I expect a lot of discussion on whether Comey was trying to affect the outcome of the election on September 28th, in which he reopened the investigation. The Democrats specifically wanted the inspector general to look into that. Look into discussion about when Andrew McCabe first learned that there were Hillary Clinton emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop, remember that? That was the reason that Comey reopened the investigation, but what we found out was that McCabe knew about it much earlier in October. Did he drag his feet? If so, why was that? Just a couple more things, look for discussion of Comey’s long statement on July 5th in 2016, saying that Hillary Clinton would not be charged. This is not the way these decisions are usually announced, so there’s going to be an investigation into that. Look into why Loretta Lynch did not appoint a special counsel to look into this, and why Andrew McCabe took so long to recuse himself. Remember his wife had gotten a huge Clinton-related contribution? Last thing, the thing we have heard of the most about which is McCabe versus Comey on this leaking thing. McCabe says, ‘You told me it was okay to leak,’ and Comey said, ‘No I didn’t.’

President Trump indicated Tuesday he’s looking forward to the report, and said he hoped the delay didn’t mean it was getting watered down.

“What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency!”

