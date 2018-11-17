Trump Back to Tweeting About Migrant Caravans: ‘It Is All a BIG CON’

As many have noted over the past week, President Donald Trump has not talked much about the migrant caravans since election day, but tonight he went right back to tweeting about it.

“Isn’t it ironic that large Caravans of people are marching to our border wanting U.S.A. asylum because they are fearful of being in their country – yet they are proudly waving their country’s flag. Can this be possible? Yes, because it is all a BIG CON, and the American taxpayer is paying for it!” he tweeted.

