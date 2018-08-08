Trump-Backed Balderson Claims Dramatic Victory In Crucial Ohio House Race

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Buoyed by a dramatic last-minute rally by President Trump, Republican State Senator Troy Balderson appeared to be inching closer to beating back a challenge by insurgent Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s special election for a vacant House seat Tuesday.

A victory in the race for the Ohio’s historically conservative 12th Congressional District would deny Democrats the major upset they had sought ahead of the November midterm elections. The winner takes the seat previously held by Republican Pat Tiberi, who resigned in January to take another job.

Speaking to cheering supporters Tuesday night, Balderson said O’Connor ran a “hard race” and claimed victory. And in a tweet Tuesday night, Trump wrote that Balderson had won a “great victory during a very tough time of the year for voting.”


Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Democratic Socialism Would Cost $218 Trillion Over 30 Years - Report

Democratic Socialism Would Cost $218 Trillion Over 30 Years – Report

Government
Comments
Chicago Mayor's Re-Election In Doubt After 11 Killed, None Arrested In Bloody Weekend

Chicago Mayor’s Re-Election In Doubt After 11 Killed, None Arrested In Bloody Weekend

Government
Comments

How the Media Embraced Fake News About Trump Tower Meeting

Government
Comments

Ariz. Gubernatorial Candidate: “Imagine No Southern Border Wall”

Government
Comments

Senators Urge Trump to Fight “Economic World Order Dominated by China”

Government
Comments

Comments