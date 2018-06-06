Trump-backed Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Wins in California. Let that Sink In.

Trump-backed Republican John Cox will face Democrat Gavin Newsom in the California gubernatorial election in November. It was a surprising outcome for the primary race that saw Democratic frontrunner Antonio Villaraigosa concede amid growing voter discontentment over California’s increasingly radical-left policies.

Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles, was widely considered a shoe-in to run against California’s current lieutenant governor Newsom for the top spot in the liberal state. California’s “jungle primary” system allows the top two finishers to advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

John Cox was buoyed at the polls by a last-minute endorsement from President Trump, who urged California conservatives to rally around the businessman, saying he could help “solve its high crime, high tax, problems.”

California has a rare opportunity to turn things around and solve its high crime, high tax, problems – along with so many others. On June 5th., vote for GOP Gubernatorial Candidate JOHN COX, a really good and highly competent man. He’ll Make California Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

President Trump tweeted his congratulations to Cox on June: “So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave!”

Great night for Republicans! Congratulations to John Cox on a really big number in California. He can win. Even Fake News CNN said the Trump impact was really big, much bigger than they ever thought possible. So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave. Working hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

