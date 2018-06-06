Trump-backed Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Wins in California. Let that Sink In.

Image Credits: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Trump-backed Republican John Cox will face Democrat Gavin Newsom in the California gubernatorial election in November. It was a surprising outcome for the primary race that saw Democratic frontrunner Antonio Villaraigosa concede amid growing voter discontentment over California’s increasingly radical-left policies.

Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles, was widely considered a shoe-in to run against California’s current lieutenant governor Newsom for the top spot in the liberal state. California’s “jungle primary” system allows the top two finishers to advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

John Cox was buoyed at the polls by a last-minute endorsement from President Trump, who urged California conservatives to rally around the businessman, saying he could help “solve its high crime, high tax, problems.”

President Trump tweeted his congratulations to Cox on June: “So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave!”

Read more


Related Articles

VIDEO: Triggered Liberal Student Freaks Out Over Anti-Socialist Booth

VIDEO: Triggered Liberal Student Freaks Out Over Anti-Socialist Booth

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Decries Fake Reporting on Melania, Says She's Doing Well

Trump Decries Fake Reporting on Melania, Says She’s Doing Well

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: Soldier Leads Cops on Chase After Stealing Armored Vehicle

U.S. News
Comments

Calif. Results: Republican Advances in Race for Governor, Dems Avoid Lock-Out in Key Races

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Gretchen Carlson: Allowing Fatties to Enter Miss America is Part of “Cultural Revolution”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments