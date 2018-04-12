Trump Backing Away From Syria Strike?

A tweet by President Donald Trump this morning suggests that he may finally be listening to the base and going cold on attacking Syria.

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”, Trump tweeted this morning.

This follows a rather more definitive tweet sent yesterday that declared missiles aimed at Syria were “coming”.

Could Trump finally be listening to his critics who warn about the potentially disastrous consequences of another intervention in the Middle East?

While there remains hope, the movement of warships to the region suggests otherwise.

The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, previously stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, has now been deployed to the Middle East.

“The strike group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy as well as the destroyers USS Arleigh Burke, USS Bulkeley, USS Forrest Sherman and USS Farragut,” reports Sputnik.

According to reports, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff have already been in communication with Russian military leaders to share details of targets “to avoid loss of life on the Russian side”.

According to Kommersant, Russia expects that the US will share coordinates of their targets in Syria to avoid loss of life on the Russian side. At the same time Moscow has already prepared a list of measures they will employ in the event of military escalation — Yury Barmin (@russia_mideast) April 11, 2018

As we reported yesterday, Trump has been presented with a list of 70 possible target sites, including some at which Russian soldiers are stationed.

Satellite images released yesterday show that much of the Tartus naval base is now empty, although Moscow says Russian naval forces departed for a planned exercise.

Breaking: Satellite imagery taken from ISI earlier today shows much of the #Tartus naval base completely empty. pic.twitter.com/pfEbu0GEHP — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) April 11, 2018

