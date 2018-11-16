Trump Backs Kushner-Koch-ACLU 'Criminal Justice Reform'

President Trump, who ran on getting tough on crime, is instead backing a Koch-ACLU proposal seeking to empty the prisons.

This will go perfectly with the other Koch-ACLU proposal which recently passed in Florida to restore voting rights to an estimated 1.4 million felons (which may ensure Trump and Republicans lose Florida in 2020).

From NPR:

Trump is throwing his support behind legislation that could shorten sentences for some drug offenders and help prisoners adjust to life after incarceration. Details of the measure have not been officially released, but Trump said Wednesday the bill will provide incentives for prisoners to participate in training or rehabilitation programs with a goal of reducing recidivism. It will also include measures to address sentencing disparities and inequities. “Americans across the political spectrum can unite around prison reform legislation that will reduce crime, while giving our fellow citizens a chance at redemption,” the president said.

None of these programs have worked.

Trump himself has made being “tough on crime” a major part of his pitch to voters. In response to the opioid crisis, Trump even called for the death penalty for some drug dealers. During his announcement about the criminal justice bill, Trump said his administration will work to keep dangerous criminals off the streets. But, he said, sometimes people get caught up in bad circumstances. He talked about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug charge. Trump commuted her sentence after reality TV star Kim Kardashian lobbied for her release.

Kanye pretty much pulled all his support for Republicans right before the midterms. He also gave a bunch of money to far-left Democrats.

Additionally, Candace Owens’ “Blexit” seemed to have zero effect.

I believe this is what some call “getting played,” Mr. President.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a top adviser, has been a driving force in the White House pushing for changes to the criminal justice system. Kushner, whose father served time in federal prison, spearheaded the White House effort to get legislation passed on the issue. The criminal justice effort also got a boost with the departure of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an adamant opponent of changing existing rules and principles governing sentencing.

Breitbart has more on the specifics of the bill:

As Breitbart News has reported, the prison reform plan will cut the penalty for drug traffickers in at least half. Current law mandates a prison sentence of at least 20 years for a repeat fentanyl drug trafficker. The First Step Act automatically reduces that sentence by five years and further cuts the penalty through a number of changes which result in a seven year, ten month prison time. This is less than half of the time that the drug trafficker would have served under current law. This sentencing reduction could apply to a repeat drug trafficker who trafficked more than 400 grams of fentanyl into the U.S., enough to kill 100,000 Americans. The First Step Act also will result in the immediate release of 4,000 felons from prisons, including convicted criminals with violent crime records and affiliations with gangs. For heroin and fentanyl traffickers, the prison reform legislation allows them to earn early release from prison so long as they earn credits for participating in “productive activities.” This portion of the legislation allows for drug traffickers to get an early prison release by joining recreational leagues. Executives working for the billionaire GOP mega-donors, the Koch brothers — many of which have close ties to Vice President Mike Pence and former Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short — held meetings at the White House with Trump officials in May and were reportedly successful in convincing the president to back the plan, despite his “Law and Order” agenda.

Hopefully, this goes nowhere and is just another bluff like with DACA. Mitch McConnell has indicated it’s going to be a challenge to pass.