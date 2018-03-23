Trump Base Revolts Over Signing of Budget Bill

Donald Trump’s base of hardcore supporters is in uproar over his decision to sign a $1.3 trillion spending measure which puts more money towards walls being built in other countries than the wall that was Trump’s centerpiece campaign promise.

Despite suggesting he would veto the bill earlier in the day, Trump signed it hours later while complaining that in future he would call on Congress to, “give me a line item veto for all government spending bills.”

Trump said the $1.6 billion the bill made available for the wall along the Mexican border only equates to “short term funding, but it’s immediate.”

“We’re going to be starting work literally on Monday” on border wall projects, Trump said.

These words did little to silence the concerns of Trump’s base, which reacted with a mixture of deep disappointment and outright fury.

“March 23, 2018. This is the day that The Swamp won. Trump surrendered,” tweeted Mark Pantano.

“I will never sign another bill like this again.” Yeah, because you’ll be impeached,” chided Ann Coulter.

Coulter went on to point out that the bill does more for building walls in other countries than the one Trump promised during his campaign.

“MASSIVE DEFENSE SPENDING to induct transgenders & build BIG BEAUTIFUL walls … in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, and Tunisia,” tweeted the conservative author.

“It might be my memory, or maybe I’m just getting hard of hearing, but I don’t recall chants of “dramatically increase military funding” and “protect dreamers” at Trump’s campaign events,” remarked Stefan Molyneux, who described the package as the “swamp spending bill”.

“If the bill is all about military funding why not just do a clean military funding bill?” asked Jack Posobiec.

“So I’m pissed off. You should be too. Enough is enough,” tweeted another popular pro-Trump account.

So I'm pissed off. You should be too.

The negative reaction was so widespread that Trump signing the bill could turn out to be even more unpopular than his decision to strike Syria last year.

Matt Drudge summed up the mood with a black and white photo of Trump above the words “fake veto”.

