Trump Bashes Macron for Sending Iran 'Mixed Signals'

Image Credits: Kremlin.

Tensions between the US and Iran have remained strained since Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and subsequent oil tanker seizures.

US President Donald Trump has criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for sending ‘mixed signals’ to Iran, adding that no country is allowed to speak on behalf of the United States.


It was not very clear which words by Macron Mr. Trump was referring to. But it was reported earlier this week that the French president had invited his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to meet Trump at the G7 summit in Biarritz in late August. However, on Wednesday, a French diplomat denied this report.

France, the UK and Germany have worked to save the nuclear deal after the US abandoned it last year and Iran subsequently announced that it would partially suspend some of its obligations related to uranium enrichment.

