Trump Beats "Democrat Crazies" in Hacked Emails Suit

President Trump claimed Friday he triumphed over the Democratic National Committee and “Democrat crazies” in a lawsuit alleging his presidential campaign conspired with Russia to publish hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee.

“Just won lawsuit filed by the DNC and a bunch of Democrat crazies trying to claim the Trump Campaign (and others), colluded with Russia. They haven’t figured out that this was an excuse for them losing the election!” Trump tweeted Friday.

Trump was referencing a ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Ellen Huvelle on Tuesday.

