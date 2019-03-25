Trump Begins War With Censors

The censors have bitten off more power-mad, anti-free speech BS than they can chew.

Silicon Valley and college campuses across the country have decided their political opinions render those they disagree with as void.

They have been free to ban dissent, critical viewpoints and undeniable facts.

President Trump has made it clear that he is listening to a growing number of Americans concerned with the totalitarian clamp down on the First Amendment and has begun drafting and signing Executive orders to defend the rights of the American people and punish those that violate those rights.


