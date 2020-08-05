Trump: Beirut Explosion "A Terrible Attack; A Bomb Of Some Kind"

Image Credits: AFP via Getty Images.

While the official narrative of yesterday’s massive explosion in Beirut remains ‘some chemicals in a warehouse’, President Trump told reporters Tuesday evening after a meeting with US generals that “They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

Referring to “our great generals”, Trump said that “According to them – they would know better than I would – but they seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

The blast was so massive that it levelled buildings up to ten miles away, and was felt in Cyprus, over a hundred and forty miles away.

Beirut has been declared a ‘disaster zone’ by Lebanon’s defense council, and the health ministry has raised the death toll to over 100 killed, with some 4000 wounded.

The US embassy warned that “There are reports of toxic gases released in the explosion so all in the area should stay indoors and wear masks if available.”

The Prime Minister of Lebanon claimed that around 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that was left unsecured for many years was to blame for the explosion.

Meanwhile, Israel and Hezbollah both denied having any involvement.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Prince Andrew Used Puppet of Himself to Grope Epstein Accuser, Another Woman, Court Docs Claim

Prince Andrew Used Puppet of Himself to Grope Epstein Accuser, Another Woman, Court Docs Claim

World News
Comments
Shock Videos: Massive Explosion Rocks Beirut, Thousands Reportedly 'Covered In Glass And Blood'

Shock Videos: Massive Explosion Rocks Beirut, Thousands Reportedly ‘Covered In Glass And Blood’

World News
Comments

Washington Post Pushes Weak Trump/Epstein Connection, Ignores Bill Clinton ‘Pedo Island’ Allegation

World News
comments

Singapore to tag visitors with electronic monitoring devices to ensure Covid-19 quarantine compliance

World News
comments

‘Wild West’ Sweden: 12-Year-Old Child Killed in Suspected Gang Crossfire

World News
comments

Comments