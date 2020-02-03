Trump: Bernie Sanders Is A Communist

During a special pre-super bowl interview, President Trump proclaimed that his Democratic rival Bernie Sanders is a Communist, while slamming other Democrats by saying that at least Sanders sticks to what he believes.

“I think he’s a communist. I mean you know, look. I think of communism when I think of Bernie. Now you could say socialist, but didn’t he get married in Moscow?” Trump stated, during the appearance with Sean Hannity.

“I’m not knocking it, but I think of Bernie sort of as a socialist but far beyond a socialist.” Trump added, before urging that Sanders is“true to what he believes,” unlike the other candidates.

Elizabeth Warren. She’s not true to it. I call her fairy tale because everything is a fairy tale. That’s how Pocahontas got started. Everything is a fairy tale. This woman can’t tell the truth.”Trump asserted.

Turning to billionaire Michael Bloomberg, Trump said “I just think of little.”

“You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. Okay, it’s okay, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on, okay?” Trump joked.

“He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?”the President continued.

Of course, Trump was not being serious, however… over at CNN…

CNN out here “fact checking” jokes again. pic.twitter.com/qt8sjDKuJN — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 2, 2020

As far as “sleepy Joe” Biden is concerned, Trump asked “Where’s Hunter?”

“He made millions of dollars, he went from having no job, no income. He had nothing. As you know, he had a very sad experience in the military. He had nothing. To making millions and millions of dollars a year. Not just from Ukraine, but from China and from other countries.”

“How can you do this? This is crooked as hell. What they did is very dishonest.” Trump urged.

