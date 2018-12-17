Trump: Biased News Should Be "Tested In Courts"

President Trump called for what he labels as ‘unfair’ news coverage to be “tested in courts,” in a tweet storm Sunday, also declaring that the ‘fake news’ will not cover the story of missing text messages sent by FBI agents assigned to Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Trump described the media’s coverage of his presidency as ‘A REAL scandal’ with ‘Dem commercials’ designed to ‘defame & belittle’:

A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

Trump’s reference to Saturday Night Live came after the NBC show ran a skit set in a an alternate reality where Trump was not elected, and where Hillary Clinton won the election.

Trump followed up his initial tweet with another questioning what has happened to 19,000 missing text messages exchanged by former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were tasked by the Department of Justice to investigate Trump, despite being clearly opposed to his presidency.

So where are all the missing Text messages between fired FBI agents Peter S and the lovely Lisa Page, his lover. Just reported that they have been erased and wiped clean. What an outrage as the totally compromised and conflicted Witch Hunt moves ever so slowly forward. Want them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

The Inspector General’s office of the DOJ declared last week that it cannot recover the texts, with the OIG report, claiming that the iPhones issued by the special counsel’s office to Strzok and Page were reset after they left the special counsel probe in July 2017.

Previous text messages from Strzok and Page revealed that they frequently slammed Trump in private during the 2016 campaign and vowed to stop him from getting elected.

Trump described the latest development as another example of the ‘witch hunt’ being perpetrated against his presidency.

Wow, 19,000 Texts between Lisa Page and her lover, Peter S of the FBI, in charge of the Russia Hoax, were just reported as being wiped clean and gone. Such a big story that will never be covered by the Fake News. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

The President also further commented on the FBI’s raid of his attorney Michael Cohen’s New York office and hotel room in April, questioning why the Bureau did not also break into the offices of the DNC or Hillary Clinton to retrieve servers believed to have been hacked by Russia.