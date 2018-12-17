Trump: Biased News Should Be "Tested In Courts"

President Trump called for what he labels as ‘unfair’ news coverage to be “tested in courts,” in a tweet storm Sunday, also declaring that the ‘fake news’ will not cover the story of missing text messages sent by FBI agents assigned to Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Trump described the media’s coverage of his presidency as ‘A REAL scandal’ with ‘Dem commercials’ designed to ‘defame & belittle’:

Trump’s reference to Saturday Night Live came after the NBC show ran a skit set in a an alternate reality where Trump was not elected, and where Hillary Clinton won the election.

Trump followed up his initial tweet with another questioning what has happened to 19,000 missing text messages exchanged by former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were tasked by the Department of Justice to investigate Trump, despite being clearly opposed to his presidency.

The Inspector General’s office of the DOJ declared last week that it cannot recover the texts, with the OIG report, claiming that the iPhones issued by the special counsel’s office to Strzok and Page were reset after they left the special counsel probe in July 2017.

Previous text messages from Strzok and Page revealed that they frequently slammed Trump in private during the 2016 campaign and vowed to stop him from getting elected.

Trump described the latest development as another example of the ‘witch hunt’ being perpetrated against his presidency.

The President also further commented on the FBI’s raid of his attorney Michael Cohen’s New York office and hotel room in April, questioning why the Bureau did not also break into the offices of the DNC or Hillary Clinton to retrieve servers believed to have been hacked by Russia.


Related Articles

Michael Cohen to Stay in One of America's "Cushiest Prisons"

Michael Cohen to Stay in One of America’s “Cushiest Prisons”

U.S. News
Comments
WaPo Reporter: FBI And CIA Sources Say They Doubt Major Dossier Allegation

WaPo Reporter: FBI And CIA Sources Say They Doubt Major Dossier Allegation

U.S. News
Comments

ICE Arrests 6.5K Convicted Murderer, Sex Offender Illegal Aliens This Year

U.S. News
comments

It’s Trump vs. Schumer for all the marbles, and someone is leaving this cage match completely neutered

U.S. News
comments

Giuliani: ‘Over My Dead Body’ Will Mueller Interview Trump

U.S. News
comments

Comments