Trump: Biden ‘Devoted His Career To Offshoring Jobs, Opening Borders, Endless Wars'

Image Credits: Sean Rayford/Getty Images.

President Trump slammed his Democratic rival Joe Biden Wednesday night during a campaign rally in North Carolina, declaring that Biden has devoted his entire political career to un-American policies.

“Joe Biden devoted his career to offshoring new jobs, throwing open your borders and dragging us into endless foreign wars and surrendering our children’s future to countries like China,” Trump urged.

Specifically addressing North Carlina, Trump said “This state lost 43 percent of all manufacturing jobs after the twin disasters of NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) and China’s entrance into the World Trade Organization (WTO), that’s courtesy of Biden and his friends.”

The President also noted that Biden was a strong advocate of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) while Vice President.

“We saved the U.S. auto industry by withdrawing from the last administration’s job-killing catastrophe; the Trans-Pacific Partnership was a disaster,” Trump proclaimed.

Biden has vowed to bring back the TPP if elected:

“For half a century Joe Biden shook hands with blue-collar workers and then he turned around and immediately stabbed them in the back,” the President emphasised.

“Biden supported NAFTA, China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, TPP, the South Korea disaster deal, and mass amnesty for illegal aliens,” Trump said, reeling off the litany of globalist projects.

Watch the entire rally below:

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Nexflix’s ‘Cuties’ is Even Worse Than the Trailer

Nexflix’s ‘Cuties’ is Even Worse Than the Trailer

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Carlson Releases Audio Of CNN's Fredo Coaching Cohen For Interview

Tucker Carlson Releases Audio Of CNN’s Fredo Coaching Cohen For Interview

U.S. News
Comments

WATCH: Joe Biden Told Americans Not to ‘Panic’ About Coronavirus in February

U.S. News
comments

“You Really Drank The Kool-Aid, Didn’t You?” Trump Mocks Woodward Question On “White Privilege”

U.S. News
comments

Trump: I Banned Travel from China While Biden and Pelosi Were ‘Late’ on COVID – ‘I Don’t Want to See Panic’

U.S. News
comments

Comments