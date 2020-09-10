Trump: Biden ‘Devoted His Career To Offshoring Jobs, Opening Borders, Endless Wars'

President Trump slammed his Democratic rival Joe Biden Wednesday night during a campaign rally in North Carolina, declaring that Biden has devoted his entire political career to un-American policies.

“Joe Biden devoted his career to offshoring new jobs, throwing open your borders and dragging us into endless foreign wars and surrendering our children’s future to countries like China,” Trump urged.

Specifically addressing North Carlina, Trump said “This state lost 43 percent of all manufacturing jobs after the twin disasters of NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) and China’s entrance into the World Trade Organization (WTO), that’s courtesy of Biden and his friends.”

The President also noted that Biden was a strong advocate of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) while Vice President.

“We saved the U.S. auto industry by withdrawing from the last administration’s job-killing catastrophe; the Trans-Pacific Partnership was a disaster,” Trump proclaimed.

Biden has vowed to bring back the TPP if elected:

Joe Biden on if he would rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal: "I would not rejoin the TPP as it was initially put forward. I would insist that we renegotiate pieces of that" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/0h9w8H75XA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 1, 2019

“For half a century Joe Biden shook hands with blue-collar workers and then he turned around and immediately stabbed them in the back,” the President emphasised.

“Biden supported NAFTA, China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, TPP, the South Korea disaster deal, and mass amnesty for illegal aliens,” Trump said, reeling off the litany of globalist projects.

Watch the entire rally below:

