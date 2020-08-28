Trump: Biden Will ‘Eliminate America’s Borders in Middle of Global Pandemic’

President Trump, during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), said Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden will “eliminate” the United States’ borders in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

“The Biden Plan would eliminate America’s borders in the middle of a global pandemic …  they want to open our borders while living in walled-off compounds and communities,” Trump said.

“When I took bold action to issue a travel ban on China, Joe Biden called it hysterical and xenophobic,” Trump said. “If we had listened to Joe, hundreds of thousands more Americans would have died.”

Biden has vowed to end deportations of criminal illegal aliens on day one of his administration and has long opposed Trump’s travel bans on China to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Biden has since said he supports a travel ban, though his plan to handle the coronavirus does not include travel bans on China, Brazil, Europe, or Iran.

