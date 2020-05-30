Trump Blames 'Antifa and the Radical Left' For Coordinated Nationwide Riots

The violence, looting, and destruction of whole neighborhoods in Minneapolis and elsewhere in protest of the death of George Floyd is the fault of Antifa and other radical leftist elements, declared President Trump.

“It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Trump went on to note that the riots were stoked by “organized groups” like Antifa and Black Lives Matter, which are well-known to have financial ties to billionaire activist George Soros.

“These are ‘Organized Groups’ that have nothing to do with George Floyd. Sad!” he tweeted.

The riots spread from Minneapolis to cities like Atlanta and Washington D.C. by Friday night, with many protesters attempting to storm the White House grounds.

“The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

The president also noted that the majority of rioters came from outside of Minnesota to bring violence and destruction.

The violence got so out of control that even Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat who initially supported the demonstrations, soon condemned the looters and called for the National Guard to intervene.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz did activate the National Guard on Saturday, the first time since World War II.

But Walz blamed the violence on “white supremacists” despite providing no evidence to support that claim.

Lockdown is officially over in the city of Minneapolis as looters and rioters descend upon the city destroying everything in their path for what they deem as “justice” for the murder of George Floyd this past Monday.

