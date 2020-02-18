Trump Blasts Bloomberg's 2020 Spending Spree: 'Mini Mike Illegally Buying The Democrat Nomination'

President Trump torched former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for vastly outspending the rest of the 2020 Democrat field and infusing the party with capital in the primaries, calling it a “large scale illegal campaign contribution.”

“What Mini Mike is doing is nothing less than a large scale illegal campaign contribution,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “He is ‘spreading’ money all over the place, only to have recipients of his cash payments, many former opponents, happily joining or supporting his campaign. Isn’t that called a payoff?”

“Mini is illegally buying the Democrat Nomination. They are taking it away from Bernie again. Mini Mike, Major Party Nominations are not for sale! Good luck in the debate tomorrow night and remember, no standing on boxes!”

In defense of the DNC’s blatant theft of Bernie’s nomination in 2016, Bloomberg responded, “Why do you want to run against Bernie so badly?”

Trump replied: “Mini Mike. No, I would rather run against you!”

Bloomberg has spent $320 million on TV ad buys alone, and has vowed he would spend up to $2 billion to defeat Trump in 2020.

Additionally, Bloomberg gave the Democratic National Committee and 44 state Democratic Party committees a combined total of $800 million during his presidential campaign launch last month.

The DNC then suddenly changed the debate rules to allow Bloomberg to qualify for the Nevada debate Wednesday following its hefty cash infusion from the former mayor.

