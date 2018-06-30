Trump Blasts Dem Calls To Abolish ICE: 'Zero Chance, It Will Never Happen!'

President Trump on Saturday blasted the progressive push to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), praising the agency for its work to “liberate” towns from gang violence.

“The Democrats are making a strong push to abolish ICE, one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen,” he tweeted. “I have watched ICE liberate towns from the grasp of MS-13 & clean out the toughest of situations. They are great!”

“To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit,” he wrote in a second tweet.

