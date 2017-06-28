Trump Blasts 'Fake News' Over Claim He Is Not Involved In Healthcare Bill Push

Donald Trump has pushed back against reports that he has not been engaged in the Senate Republican leadership’s fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Several news outlets, which Mr Trump again referred to as “the Fake News Media”, have reported that the President has not interacted enough with senators – through phone calls and other activities – to push forward his legislative agenda, and that the leader has even made negative comments about Congress’s efforts for a healthcare overhaul.

“Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S.,” Mr Trump tweeted.

In another tweet, Mr Trump berated the New York Times for writing “false story after false story about” him, claiming that the “failing” newspaper doesn’t call to verify the facts of its articles.

“A Fake News Joke!” he declared.

