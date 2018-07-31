Trump Blasts "Globalist" Koch Brothers

President Trump went after the “globalist” Koch brothers Tuesday morning, calling them “a total joke in real Republican circles,” after Charles Koch criticized the president’s trade policies.

Mr. Trump accused the billionaire Koch brothers — Charles and David Koch — of wanting to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed at the cost of U.S. workers, saying they’re “two nice guys with bad ideas.”

The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

….them richer. Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker – a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

On Sunday, Charles Koch told reporters at a donor conference that Mr. Trump’s policy could start a recession “if it’s severe enough.” The White House pushed back against the comments and emphasized that Mr. Trump believes in free trade but wants fair practices.

Read more