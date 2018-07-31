Trump Blasts "Globalist" Koch Brothers

Image Credits: Mark Wilson / Staff / Getty.

President Trump went after the “globalist” Koch brothers Tuesday morning, calling them “a total joke in real Republican circles,” after Charles Koch criticized the president’s trade policies.

Mr. Trump accused the billionaire Koch brothers — Charles and David Koch — of wanting to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed at the cost of U.S. workers, saying they’re “two nice guys with bad ideas.”

On Sunday, Charles Koch told reporters at a donor conference that Mr. Trump’s policy could start a recession “if it’s severe enough.” The White House pushed back against the comments and emphasized that Mr. Trump believes in free trade but wants fair practices.

