Trump Blasts GM Layoffs Amid Booming Economy

Image Credits: BriYYZ / Wikimedia Commons.

President Trump said Thursday that General Motors is an outlier that’s laying people off in an otherwise “booming” U.S. economy.

“General Motors is very counter to what other auto, and other, companies are doing,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Big Steel is opening and renovating plants all over the country. Auto companies are pouring into the U.S., including BMW, which just announced a major new plant. The U.S.A. is booming!”

The car manufacturer announced Monday that it would be cutting 15 percent of its salaried workforce and stop production in several North American plants in order to reduce costs.

Read more


Related Articles

The Fed Has Become Increasingly Dependent on Easy-Money Policy

The Fed Has Become Increasingly Dependent on Easy-Money Policy

Economy
Comments
5 Ways a Wealth Tax Is At Least as Bad as an Income Tax

5 Ways a Wealth Tax Is At Least as Bad as an Income Tax

Economy
Comments

Is Pelosi Doing Insides Trades — AGAIN? Flashback: STOCK Act

Economy
Comments

Ford Cuts Shifts at Factories in Two States, But Keeps Jobs

Economy
Comments

Why Do Leftists Settle for a $15 per Hour Minimum Wage?

Economy
Comments

Comments