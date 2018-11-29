Trump Blasts GM Layoffs Amid Booming Economy

President Trump said Thursday that General Motors is an outlier that’s laying people off in an otherwise “booming” U.S. economy.

“General Motors is very counter to what other auto, and other, companies are doing,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Big Steel is opening and renovating plants all over the country. Auto companies are pouring into the U.S., including BMW, which just announced a major new plant. The U.S.A. is booming!”

The car manufacturer announced Monday that it would be cutting 15 percent of its salaried workforce and stop production in several North American plants in order to reduce costs.

