Trump blasts immigration ruling, calls U.S. court system 'broken and unfair'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted the federal court system as “broken and unfair” after a judge blocked his administration’s move to end a program protecting young immigrants brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

A U.S. District Court judge in San Francisco ruled late on Tuesday that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which Trump has said he will end, should remain in effect until legal challenges brought in multiple courts are resolved.

Under the administration’s plan, the program for young people commonly known as “Dreamers” would be phased out over a two-year period, beginning in March.

“It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) … almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts,” the Republican president wrote on Twitter.

Read more