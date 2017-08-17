Trump Blasts Lindsey Graham's "Disgusting Lie" About President's Charlottesville Comments

President Trump tweeted his disgust with Lindsay Graham after the South Carolina senator twisted his words regarding extremist groups and the Charlottesville chaos.

“Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer,” Trump wrote. “Such a disgusting lie. He just can’t forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!”

“The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!”

