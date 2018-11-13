Trump Blasts New York Times for "Inaccurate" N Korea Missile Base Story

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States was aware of undeclared North Korean missile bases revealed by US researchers but insisted all was fine.

“We fully know about the sites being discussed, nothing new — and nothing happening out of the normal,” Trump, who is seeking a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, wrote on Twitter.

The story in the New York Times concerning North Korea developing missile bases is inaccurate. We fully know about the sites being discussed, nothing new – and nothing happening out of the normal. Just more Fake News. I will be the first to let you know if things go bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

“I will be the first to let you know if things go bad!” he said.

