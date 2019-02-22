Trump Blasts 'Racist' 'Dangerous' Faker Smollett

President Trump weighed in on the Jussie Smollett saga Thursday, calling his comments a ‘racist’ slur against supporters, hours after the Empire actor was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

In a previous interview on “Good Morning America,” Smollett claimed that his alleged attacker said “Make America Great Again” while pouring bleach on him and putting a noose around his neck.

The President tagged Smollett in a tweet and asked “what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!?”

.@JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

Smollett turned himself over to police in Chicago at around 5 am Thursday morning, according to reports, without making any statement.

Chicago police said Smollett set up a hate crime hoax because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on the Fox show.

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said that Smollett orchestrated a “phony attack” in order to take “advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career.”

Smollett’s attorneys had previously vehemently denied the attack was a hoax.

“As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with,” the lawyers said in a weekend statement.

“He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.” the statement continued.

In a further statement to Fox News on Wednesday, Smollett’s attorneys said the actor “enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked.”

If Smollett is found guilty of falsifying a police report, he could go to prison.